May 11 U.S. stocks were little changed at the
open on Monday after rallying on Friday as a strong jobs report
indicated a pickup in the U.S. economy, without raising concerns
about an earlier-than-expected interest-rate rise.
At 9:33 a.m. ET (1233 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 10.14 points, or 0.06 percent, at 18,180.97; the
S&P 500 was down 0.69 points, or 0.03 percent, at
2,115.41 while the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.98 points,
or 0.1 percent, at 5,008.52.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)