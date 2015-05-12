May 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday amid a global bond sell-off and lingering concerns that debt-burdened Greece could run out of cash.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 78.41 points, or 0.43 percent, to 18,026.76; the S&P 500 lost 9.59 points, or 0.46 percent to 2,095.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.42 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,962.15. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)