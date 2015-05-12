NEW YORK May 12 U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after a recent run-up in global bond yields unsettled investors already concerned about an eventual Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,068.1, the S&P 500 lost 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,099.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.38 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,976.19. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)