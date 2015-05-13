May 13 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested a raft of data that indicated the economy was struggling to make a strong rebound after growth in the first-quarter slowed to a crawl.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.39 points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,089.62, the S&P 500 gained 6.21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,105.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.61 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,998.79. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)