May 13 Wall Street's major indexes ended Wednesday's trading session little changed as some investors stood on the sidelines waiting for the next round of economic data at the tail end of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.54 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,060.69, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,098.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,981.69.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)