NEW YORK May 14 U.S. stocks ended sharply stronger on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed at a record high as a weaker dollar offered the possibility of stronger sales for U.S. multinationals.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 191.75 points, or 1.06 percent, to 18,252.24, the S&P 500 gained 22.59 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,121.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.10 points, or 1.39 percent, to 5,050.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)