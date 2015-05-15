US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower on Trump's healthcare bill setback
* Futures down: Dow 144 pts, S&P 19.75 pts, Nasdaq 40 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after data showed that industrial production fell for the fifth straight month.
At 9:32 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.47 points, or 0.04 percent, at 18,259.71, the S&P 500 was up 1.98 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,123.08 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.52 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,060.32.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Futures down: Dow 144 pts, S&P 19.75 pts, Nasdaq 40 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 27 U.S. stock index futures hit six-week lows on Monday after President Donald Trump failed to push through his healthcare bill, raising concerns about his ability to deliver on his economic agenda.