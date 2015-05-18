NEW YORK May 18 The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday, helped by a rally in Apple as well as weak economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve may wait to raise interest rates.

Based on latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.82 points, or 0.14 percent, to 18,298.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.33 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,129.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,078.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)