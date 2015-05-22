NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks ended weaker on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated the central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year, in line with broad expectations on Wall Street.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.92 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,232.82, the S&P 500 lost 4.64 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,126.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,089.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)