NEW YORK May 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday as mixed messages about Greece's debt talks kept investor uncertainty high, while a sharp drop in Chinese indexes after brokers tightened margin rules also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.8 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,126.19, the S&P 500 lost 2.6 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,120.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,097.98.

The S&P had earlier fallen as much as 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)