US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on jobs data beat Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as transportation shares bounced back from recent losses though economic data painted a mixed picture of the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.82 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,040.5, the S&P 500 gained 4.36 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,111.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,082.93. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* All 30 Dow stocks up, index on pace for best day since Mar. 1