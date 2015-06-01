NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as transportation shares bounced back from recent losses though economic data painted a mixed picture of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.82 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,040.5, the S&P 500 gained 4.36 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,111.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,082.93. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)