NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks eased on Tuesday as a jump in bond yields weighed on utilities, but gains in energy shares and optimism that Greece may be close to a deal with its creditors limited losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.99 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,011.38, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,109.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.40 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,076.52. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)