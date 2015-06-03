June 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a better-than-expected report on U.S. private sector employment for May and as the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 55.22 points, or 0.31 percent, to 18,067.16, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,114.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.77 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,097.30. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)