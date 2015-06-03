NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by optimism that Greece was close to an agreement to avoid a default and as further gains in bond yields lifted financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.9 points, or 0.37 percent, to 18,078.84, the S&P 500 gained 4.66 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,114.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.71 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,099.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)