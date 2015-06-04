June 4 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday after a persistent selloff in the global bond markets overshadowed slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.88 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,991.39, the S&P 500 lost 9.51 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,104.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,073.87. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)