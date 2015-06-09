US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after GDP data; eyes on earnings
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
June 9 U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Tuesday on growing speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as September.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.37 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,773.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.94 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,080.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.06 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,015.57. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
