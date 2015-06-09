US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after GDP data
NEW YORK, June 9 Wall Street ended nearly flat on Tuesday, but the S&P 500 ended three straight days of declines as financial and consumer staples shares bounced.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.57 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,762.98, the S&P 500 gained 0.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,080.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,013.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
