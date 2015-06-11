NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday led by defensive sectors, including healthcare, while retail sales data boosted hopes for consumer spending.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.97 points, or 0.22 percent, to 18,039.37, the S&P 500 gained 3.67 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,108.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.82 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,082.51. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)