NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as Greek debt talks hit a stalemate and as concern over how soon the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates kept investors cautious.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.57 points, or 0.78 percent, to 17,898.8, the S&P 500 lost 14.71 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,094.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.41 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,051.10.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P rose less than 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent in its third straight weekly decline. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)