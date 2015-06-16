June 16 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday following back-to-back daily declines, with merger activity more than offsetting market concerns as Greece struggled to avoid a default.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.97 points, or 0.63 percent, to 17,903.14, the S&P 500 gained 11.88 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,096.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.58 points, or 0.51 percent, to 5,055.55.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)