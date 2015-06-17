June 17 Wall Street opened moderately higher on Wednesday though investors were reluctant to put any big bets as they awaited Federal Reserve's statement that is expected to provide signs on when the rate hike is likely.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 53.11 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,957.59; the S&P 500 gained 5.31 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,101.6; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 13.13 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,068.68.

(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)