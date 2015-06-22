June 22 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after euro zone finance ministers concluded a meeting in Brussels and said they would meet again to find a way out of the Greek debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.59 points, or 0.55 percent, to 18,114.54, the S&P 500 gained 10.44 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,120.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.13 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,149.13. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)