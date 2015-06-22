NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending at a record, as hopes grew that a deal would be reached in Europe that would prevent Greece from defaulting on loans.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 104.76 points, or 0.58 percent, to 18,120.71, the S&P 500 gained 12.96 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,122.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.97 points, or 0.72 percent, to 5,153.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)