June 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after Greece's lenders rejected the country's proposals, even as data showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in the U.S. economy in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,090.42, the S&P 500 lost 3.8 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,120.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,150.00. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)