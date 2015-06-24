NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, dropping in a broad decline as the outcome of negotiations between Greece and its international creditors remained up in the air, prompting investors to drop riskier assets like equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 175.47 points, or 0.97 percent, to 17,968.6, the S&P 500 lost 15.38 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,108.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.68 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,122.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)