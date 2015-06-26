June 26 U.S. stocks were mixed at the open on Friday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting about extending Greece's bailout program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.02 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,948.38, the S&P 500 gained 1.9 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,104.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.17 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,108.02. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)