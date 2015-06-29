June 29 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as Greek bailout talks failed, raising concerns that the country could exit the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 88.71 points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,857.97, the S&P 500 lost 13.58 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,087.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.20 points, or 1.17 percent, to 5,021.31. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)