June 30 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on hopes of a last-minute deal to avoid Greece's exit from the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.46 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,679.81, the S&P 500 gained 12.25 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,069.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.84 points, or 0.78 percent, to 4,997.31. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)