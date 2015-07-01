July 1 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was prepared to accept most of creditors' bailout terms with some modifications.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.87 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,684.38, the S&P 500 gained 9.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,072.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.47 points, or 0.83 percent, to 5,028.34. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)