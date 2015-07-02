US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed; all eyes on Trump and healthcare
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates to afternoon)
July 2 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after data showed smaller-than-expected growth in U.S. jobs, reducing chances of an interest rate hike in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.35 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,800.26, the S&P 500 gained 5.49 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,082.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.64 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,025.76. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.35 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)