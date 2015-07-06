July 6 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday after Greece rejected debt bailout terms, increasing the uncertainty over the future of the country's euro zone membership.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.66 points, or 0.44 percent, to 17,652.45. The S&P 500 lost 11.25 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,065.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.29 points, or 0.82 percent, to 4,967.92. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)