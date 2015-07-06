NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday as Greeks resoundingly backed the government in rejecting the austerity terms of a bailout and as China implemented emergency measures to stop a selloff in Shanghai's market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.49 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,686.62, the S&P 500 lost 7.96 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,068.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.27 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,991.94. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Peter Galloway)