July 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as Chinese markets slid further, commodity prices fell and the Greek crisis dragged on.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.24 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,726.67. The S&P 500 lost 10.03 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,071.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.45 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,954.01. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)