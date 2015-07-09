July 9 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday after Chinese stocks recovered and the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes indicated that a rate hike might be pushed back.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 168.63 points, or 0.96 percent, to 17,684.05, the S&P 500 gained 18.76 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,065.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.15 points, or 1.33 percent, to 4,974.91. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)