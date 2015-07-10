July 10 U.S. stocks opened sharply higher on Friday on hopes of fresh funding for Greece and after China's premier said the country's economic growth was stabilizing.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.47 points, or 0.89 percent, to 17,704.09, the S&P 500 gained 17.31 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,068.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.41 points, or 1.25 percent, to 4,983.81. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)