July 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after euro zone leaders reached agreement with Greece to move forward with a third bailout loan for the country to avert bankruptcy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.45 points, or 0.48 percent, to 17,844.86. The S&P 500 gained 11.36 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,087.98 and the Nasdaq composite added 39.79 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,037.49. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)