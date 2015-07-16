July 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors cheered Greek parliamentary approval of a bailout plan and on strong quarterly reports from U.S. bluechip companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.55 points, or 0.38 percent, to 18,118.72. The S&P 500 gained 10.79 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,118.19 and the Nasdaq composite added 37.31 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,136.25. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)