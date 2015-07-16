NEW YORK, July 16 Wall Street ended stronger on Thursday, with the Nasdaq up over 1 percent at a record high after eBay and Netflix reported strong quarterly results.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.15 points, or 0.39 percent, to 18,120.32, the S&P 500 gained 16.88 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,124.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.24 points, or 1.26 percent, to 5,163.18. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)