US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
July 20 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, adding to gains made last week, as better-than-expected earnings from big companies boosted investor confidence.
At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 18,105.62, the S&P 500 was up 1.99 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,128.63 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.93 points, or 0.23 percent, at 5,222.07. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)