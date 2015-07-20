July 20 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, adding to gains made last week, as better-than-expected earnings from big companies boosted investor confidence.

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 18,105.62, the S&P 500 was up 1.99 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,128.63 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.93 points, or 0.23 percent, at 5,222.07. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)