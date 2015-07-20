July 20 Wall Street was little changed on Monday, as a better-than-expected start to corporate earnings season boosted investor confidence, but gains were curbed by a drop in commodities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,099.81, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,128.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.72 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,218.86.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)