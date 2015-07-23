NEW YORK, July 23 Wall Street fell for the third straight day on Thursday after disappointing results and forecasts from companies including 3M and Caterpillar added to concerns about the U.S. profit outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.92 points, or 0.67 percent, to 17,732.12, the S&P 500 lost 11.95 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,102.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.36 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,146.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)