US STOCKS-Wall St dips in dramatic session as health bill pulled
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
July 27 Wall Street sank on Monday, with the Nasdaq down about 1 percent, after the steepest decline in Chinese stocks in eight years increased concerns that cooling growth in the world's No. 2 economy could hurt China's trading partners.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 126.27 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,442.26, the S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,067.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.85 points, or 0.96 percent, to 5,039.78.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 24 A dramatic session on Wall Street ended little changed on Friday as stocks pared losses after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.