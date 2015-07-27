July 27 Wall Street sank on Monday, with the Nasdaq down about 1 percent, after the steepest decline in Chinese stocks in eight years increased concerns that cooling growth in the world's No. 2 economy could hurt China's trading partners.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 126.27 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,442.26, the S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,067.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.85 points, or 0.96 percent, to 5,039.78.

