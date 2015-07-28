July 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which could give clues on the timing of a rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.84 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,505.43, the S&P 500 gained 9.57 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,077.21 and the Nasdaq composite added 18.78 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,058.56. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)