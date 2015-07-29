July 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday ahead of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve and hopes that Beijing could stem the rout in its markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.7 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,648.97, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,096.22 and the Nasdaq composite added 10.58 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,099.79. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)