US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, July 30 Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as investors digested ho-hum corporate earnings and a report that showed that the economy picked up steam in the second quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.41 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,745.98, the S&P 500 gained 0.06 points, or flat, to 2,108.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.05 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,128.79. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)