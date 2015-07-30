NEW YORK, July 30 Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as investors digested ho-hum corporate earnings and a report that showed that the economy picked up steam in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.41 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,745.98, the S&P 500 gained 0.06 points, or flat, to 2,108.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.05 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,128.79. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)