US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
July 31 U.s. stocks declined on Friday as a drop in energy stocks eclipsed wage data that supported expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay an interest-rate hike this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.78 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,694.2, the S&P 500 lost 4.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,104.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.50 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,128.28.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)