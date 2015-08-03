Aug 3 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as data showed consumer spending in June recorded its smallest gain in four months, bolstering expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold back on a rate increase.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,699.01, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,105.23 and the Nasdaq composite added 9.11 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,137.39. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)