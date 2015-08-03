NEW YORK Aug 3 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil prices dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory data from China added to concerns about weakening growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,598.4, the S&P 500 lost 5.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,097.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,115.38. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)