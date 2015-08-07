Aug 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after data showed steady job growth in July, increasing the chances Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.64 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,389.11, the S&P 500 lost 2.93 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,080.63 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 13.94 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,042.50. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)