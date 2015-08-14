US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance ministers agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,477.47, the S&P 500 gained 8.18 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,091.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.68 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,048.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
